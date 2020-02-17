A standee banner is one of the best low cost alternatives for marketing if you wish to have a low budget campaign that is still effective and holds quite an impact. A standee banner can be used in various events and it is definitely affordable. What is also great about it is that it’s easy to handle and transport with minimum effort and installation cost.

A standee banner needs to be designed in the best way possible so that it can be an effective marketing tool that actually works on people. Of course, you can’t rely solely on the potential it holds when it comes to reaching out to your target audience, however, a standee banner is one of the first ways you can attract them to know more about you. Let’s learn about how to create a good standee banner design.

1. Logo Placement

However you design your standee banner, never forget to include the logo of your company especially if you are trying to promote your brand and raise awareness. People will really appreciate it if they can know who is offering them what you offer in your campaign. If people can get more and more familiar with your brand and company, you can easily earn their trust and market your product in a more effective way. Inputting in the logo of your company in your design, you have to make sure that the logo is visible enough, yet it can’t be overwhelming. It shouldn’t attract too much and even distract people from the supposed main focus of the banner.

2. Banner Flow

Be aware of the flow of the banner as you arrange the position of the information that you put into your banner. Remember that people tend to read from the top to the bottom and from the left to the right (or the opposite in certain countries), so make sure that the information displayed on your banner also follows this rule so that people won’t find it difficult to understand the entirety of your banner, and they won’t have to strain their eyes as they try to read the content of your banner.

The flow of the banner also lets you know that since people start from the top and stops at the end, they tend to lose focus somewhere in the middle especially if there are too many words included in the design of the banner. So make sure that you keep the content to a minimum, although still clear enough and sound interesting. The key information of your promotion needs to be placed somewhere at the top of the middle so that people can catch it quickly and don’t skip it. If it gets too low, people tend to not find it due to them already being distracted by something else.

3. Image/Graphic

Of course, a banner needs to look interesting. One of the things you can do to make a more interesting banner is by inserting images or graphics that go along with the theme of the promotion or campaign. Remember that all images and graphics used for a standee banner design must be in high quality and high resolution because it needs to survive printing without getting stretched out or turning pixellated on the design of the banner.