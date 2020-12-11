Lots of people bring small cards with their contact information written on them when they go to important meetings or events. That small card is what we call a name card. Basically, it is necessary and regularly uses by professionals. But why do they use that? The card will be given to new people to expand connections and increase the probability of having a new business or project together in the future. That is only one of many reasons why professionals use name cards. If you want to know more about why people use it, here are a few more details!

1. First Impression

What do you think about first impressions? Do you think that is necessary? If you think so, then you should consider using name cards to help you make your first impression! Name cards can be a representation of yourself in the first meeting with new people. That is why professionals regularly bring them to important meetings or events where they will meet new people or potential partners. You can make it to look professional, creative, or even futuristic, as long as it fits the real you.

2. Name Cards Are Affordable!

One of the reasons why name cards are still popular now because they are affordable. You can make tens or even hundreds of cards without spending too much money in your pocket. That is why name cards never lose their popularity and role in the professional world.

3. Easy to Create

People love to create things that are easy to make. That is what name cards offer! There are three main steps in making the cards including planning, designing, and printing. In the initial step or planning, you can think about how your name card will be looked like, what impression that you want to put on the card, and don’t forget to collect some required information for that! Then for the design can be handle independently, ask a professional designer, or use a name card template on the internet. And then for the final step or printing can be done in two ways, do it at home or go to a printing service. But since the card will represent you, then there is no reason not to make it stand out! You are recommended to go to express name card printing to get appealing printing quality for your cards!

4. Show Your Work

For professionals, name cards give them access to show their work or last project to others. They usually include a QR code, link, or website to give people direct access to see what have they done before. By showing their work to people or potential customer using name cards, they can increase the chances of having another business or project with the new people!

5. Marketing Tools

Many people use name cards for their business as a marketing tool. A combination of affordable, and easy to create, makes the cards become one of the popular marketing materials. Because of that, many businesses are now using name cards to promote, introduce, and increase brand awareness of their business.