WP Engine, the most reputable WordPress technology provider in the world, announced today that its information security management system has been certified to ISO 27001:2013. (ISMS). The security of customer data and information has been addressed, implemented, and appropriately controlled in every department of the business and platform, as shown by this certification, which also confirms WP Engine’s ongoing dedication to information security at every level.

Mid-market and commercial firms are rapidly turning to WordPress as a result of the rising demands for digital acceleration and cost effectiveness. WordPress can be a popular target for hackers because it is open source, thus it needs to be carefully managed to be adequately protected. Businesses need to know that the WordPress platform partner they have chosen has robust security measures and controls in place to secure their clients and website visitors while maintaining the highest level of website performance.

With the addition of the ISO 27001 accreditation to its SOC 2 Type II Report in 2020, customers may now have even more faith in WP Engine and the company’s enterprise-grade security solutions.

According to Ramadass Prabhakar, SVP of Engineering at WP Engine, “Security is crucial for all enterprises adopting WordPress to establish their digital presence, from SMB to Enterprise.” “We’re happy to offer clients the assurance that comes with highly regarded security standards like SOC-2, which we earned in 2020, and now the highly regarded IEC/ISO 27001 accreditation,” the company said.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the foremost producer of voluntary international standards, and the International Electrotechnical Commission have released the information security standard ISO 27001:2013. (IEC). Following the successful conclusion of a rigorous audit procedure, WP Engine was granted certification by A-LIGN, an independent and recognized certification authority based in the United States. With this accreditation, WP Engine has proven that it has adhered to strict international standards for maintaining the privacy, reliability, and accessibility of its managed WordPress hosting, enterprise WordPress, and Atlas headless WordPress platform.

WP Engine: Fuel the Freedom to Create

WordPress’s freedom to create is made possible by WP Engine. There are 1.5 million digital experiences powered by the company’s products and web platform, which are the quickest of all WordPress providers. WP Engine is the WordPress platform used by more of the top 200,000 websites in the world than any other. Discover the benefit of managed WordPress hosting as it is done now. See how WP Engine’s enterprise WordPress platform enabled 11Onze and WONDR to achieve market-leading performance and enterprise-level security.

At WP Engine, we put our customers first, and this dedication enables us to produce our greatest work to date. We place a high value on investing in the success of our team members and like providing opportunities to advance your career.